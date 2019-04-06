BJP to launch its election manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' on Monday

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): BJP is set to release its manifesto for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on April 8.

The manifesto will be released in the presence of and Other senior leaders of the party including several Cabinet Ministers will be present at the event.

BJP conducted around three-month long exercise to make this "Sankalp Patra", or the election manifesto for the 2019 election.

The party had also launched hundreds of chariots for its 'Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi ke Saath' campaign in February this year as it wanted to seek suggestions directly from the people to prepare its "Sankalp Patra"

The party had sought suggestions from the people from almost every Lok Sabha seat through this campaign.

Earlier on January 6, BJP had constituted 20-member manifesto committee led by Rajnath later constituted 15 sub-committees to work on the Manifesto.

Now the long exercise is over and BJP is ready with its "Sankalp Patra".

The party will release its manifesto (Sankalp Patra) on Monday in a mega event at new BJP headquarter situated at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg.

BJP has promised to make its manifesto "Sankalp Patra", "voice of the people."

It remains to be seen what eventually figures out in the manifesto but according to sources- Development, Nationalism, Hindutva, and a special mechanism for job creation are certain to be included in the manifesto.

