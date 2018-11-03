Congress moves SC in CBI Director's support

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking direction against the sending CBI Director Alok Verma on a forced leave, calling it 'completely illegal, arbitrary, punitive, without jurisdiction.'
Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "I have filed a petition before the Supreme Court, requesting them to quash the order of Centre because it is illegal. They should have called a meeting of the three-member committee of the leader of the opposition, Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India. Without a meeting, without committee's consent, they overnight asked him (CBI Director) to go on leave indefinitely."
He further added, "This a violation of Central Bureau of Investigation Act. Central Vigilance Commission also violated rules by asking him to go on leave. Therefore we thought when violation is there it is clear-cut Prime Minister's Office's direct involvement in autonomous bodies. So I have challenged that have filed the petition. Let's see what happens."
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on October 24 said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had asked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma to go on leave fearing he would expose the alleged corruption in the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal.
