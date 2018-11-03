Congress moves SC in CBI Director's support

of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday moved the seeking direction against the sending Verma on a forced leave, calling it 'completely illegal, arbitrary, punitive, without jurisdiction.'

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "I have filed a petition before the Supreme Court, requesting them to quash the order of Centre because it is illegal. They should have called a meeting of the three-member committee of the of the opposition, and the Chief Justice of Without a meeting, without committee's consent, they overnight asked him (CBI Director) to go on leave indefinitely."

He further added, "This a violation of Act. also violated rules by asking him to go on leave. Therefore we thought when violation is there it is clear-cut Prime Minister's Office's direct involvement in autonomous bodies. So I have challenged that have filed the petition. Let's see what happens."

Senior on October 24 said that the central government had asked (CBI) Verma to go on leave fearing he would expose the alleged corruption in the multi-billion dollar Rafale jet deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)