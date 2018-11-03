Little fragile, but alright: Lt Gen AK Bhatt on Kashmir situation

-
While internet services have been suspended and curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar in Jammu region, situation is a "little fragile, but alright" in Kashmir, said Lieutenant General AK Bhatt, General Officer Commanding of Indian Army's 15 corps.
"Overall situation is a little fragile, but alright. I wouldn't like to talk about Kishtwar, but in Kashmir, the overall situation is under control. We are neutralising terrorists which is our main aim," Bhatt told media here.
"Matter of recruitment (in terror outfits) of local youth has been persistent since the last one-two years, but in the last two months, we have seen a slight drop in it. We believe that youth of Kashmir will follow the right path and there will be even lesser recruitment," he added.
Bharatiya Janata Party state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother were killed by terrorists in Kishtwar on Thursday. Thereafter, curfew was imposed in the region.
