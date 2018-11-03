UP man arrested for threatening to attack Miami Airport

An 18-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's district has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for allegedly threatening to attack

After a tip-off from the Investigation Agency (NIA), the ATS detained the man after tracking him with the help of an IP address.

Giving out more details, Uttar Pradesh's of Police (DGP), OP Singh, said that the accused made five calls from October 5 to October 31 and threatened the airport authority of attacking and killing everyone at the terminal. He also asserted that he had an AK-47 gun, grenades and a suicide belt.

During the interrogation, the teen allegedly admitted to making threats calls to the aerodrome. In his confession, the accused added that he made such move as the was not entertaining his complaint of money extortion.

The accused claimed that he was conned by an unknown man on the pretext of doubling his profit that he made after investing in Bitcoins.

The ATS confiscated all the technical tools like a computer and mobile phone from the premises of the accused.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

