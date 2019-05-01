Congress, SP and BSP support terrorism: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister on Wednesday claimed that the Congress, and support terrorism, while on the other hand, the BJP is fighting it.

"What SP and BSP used to do when they were in power in They make efforts to take back the cases of those people, who did terror attack on Ram Janmabhoomi, those people who did terror attack on in Kashi, those people, who did terror attack on in Rampur, those people, who did terror attacks on Lucknow, and courts and those people, who did serial bomb blasts in Gorakhpur," Adityanath said while addressing a rally here.

"On one side there is BJP, which is fighting against terrorism, Naxalism and crime, one the other side you must have seen the alliance of Congress, SP, and BSP, which supports terrorism," he added.

As many as 14 constituencies of are all set to go for polls in the fifth phase of the The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)