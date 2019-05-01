Congress, SP and BSP support terrorism: Yogi Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed that the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) support terrorism, while on the other hand, the BJP is fighting it.
"What SP and BSP used to do when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh? They make efforts to take back the cases of those people, who did terror attack on Ram Janmabhoomi, those people who did terror attack on Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Kashi, those people, who did terror attack on CRPF camp in Rampur, those people, who did terror attacks on Lucknow, Faizabad and Varanasi courts and those people, who did serial bomb blasts in Gorakhpur," Adityanath said while addressing a rally here.
"On one side there is BJP, which is fighting against terrorism, Naxalism and crime, one the other side you must have seen the alliance of Congress, SP, and BSP, which supports terrorism," he added.
As many as 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttar Pradesh are all set to go for polls in the fifth phase of the general elections. The result will be announced on May 23.
