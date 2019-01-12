Congress to fight LS polls in UP with full force: Rahul Gandhi

on Saturday declared that his party would contest the coming elections with "full force " in

Rahul's comment came after SP-BSP announced a tie-up to take on the BJP in in 2019 was expected to be a part of the alliance.

while addressing a press conference in said that "BSP and SP have made a political decision," adding that the Party will contest the polls in UP with all its might."

"The has tremendous to offer to the people of I have tremendous respect to the leaders of BSP and SP, they have a right to do what they want to do. The BSP and SP have made a political decision. It's on us on how to strengthen the in Uttar Pradesh and we will fight with our full capacity," Rahul told media here.

SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each while the other two seats will be left for other parties. Both the parties have also decided not to field any candidates from the Gandhi family stronghold - and Raebareli.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)