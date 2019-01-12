MLA Ramesh Munda killing: Absconding accused arrested by NIA

A team of Investigation Agency (NIA), Raipur on Saturday arrested a key accused in MLA murder case.

Accused Singh Munda, a resident of district, was absconding for a long time.

It was found during the investigation that in July 2008, the main accused CPI (Maoist) leader got Rs 3 crore advance money from another accused for killing MLA Out of the Rs three crore sum, Pahan handed over Rs. 2.78 crores to accused who was his then associate.

The money handed over to him to further Naxal activities in

Notably, Ramesh Munda, who was a (U) MLA, was killed allegedly by Naxalites while he was delivering a speech at a function in Bundu, his assembly constituency Tamar on July 9, 2008. His two bodyguards were also killed in the attack.

