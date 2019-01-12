Email from anonymous account threatens to kidnap Kerjiwal's daughter

received an anonymous mail that threatened to kidnap Arvind Kejriwal's daughter.

As per the details available, an anonymous email was received on January 9 which carried the threat.

The email from unknown account reportedly read, "We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her."

Swinging into action, deployed a (PSO) for Kejriwal's daughter and the matter has been handed over to the Cyber cell for the probe.

More details are awaited.

