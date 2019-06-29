Congress will forge coalition with NCP for Maha Assembly polls: Ashok Chavan

Maharashtra Congress Chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Saturday said the party will forge a coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

"We had a discussion on upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls. Talks on the alliance with NCP is almost over. Congress and NCP will forge a coalition in Maharashtra for polls. The discussion on seat allocation is yet to be done. We are open for talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party," Chavan told reporters here after a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader said that seat allocation for 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra has not been discussed till now.

The Congress-NCP contested Lok Sabha elections in the coalition but could only win five seats out of 48 parliamentary constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)