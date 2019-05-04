Congress winning LS polls as Modi govt failed to fulfil promises: Sam Pitroda

Exuding confidence over winning the ongoing elections, Indian Overseas on Saturday said government is going to face defeat on May 23 as they have failed to fulfill the promises made in 2014.

On being asked of his view at the end of four phases of parliamentary elections, Pitroda, in an interview to ANI, said, "Based on our assessment, we believe we are winning because at the ground level reality is very different from what the media is portraying. People have figured out that the did not deliver what they promised in 2014."

"They (Modi government) have nothing to show for, what have they done in five years? They promised 100 million jobs but created zero, instead, they took away 50 million jobs from the country. The made many false promises. The government promised to double farmer's income but the fact is farmers are in distress. The people at ground level are not happy with the People are affected by demonetisation, GST, lack of jobs, etc. Hence, we (Congress) are convinced that we are winning," Pitroda, a confidant of Rahul Gandhi, said.

The Congress' manifesto focuses on job creation, the welfare of farmers and the poor. The party has promised to fill 4 lakh vacancies in the central government and institutional vacancies before March 2020 if voted to power.

Responding to a question on how many seats the will win, Pitroda said, "I don't know that as we have three more phases to go. You know it's like a crystal ball, no one has an exact idea but you get to know the pulse of people."

Voting for the first four phases of the elections has concluded while the remaining three phases will take place on May 6, 12 and 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

