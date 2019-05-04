Manipur boat tragedy: Navy recovers bodies of 2 remaining missing persons

The Indian Navy's diving team located and recovered bodies of two remaining persons reported missing from a river near

The three persons were reported missing at Mapithel Dam Reservoir.

The team recovered bodies of 21-year-old S Romen and 19-year-old N Rani on Friday, while the body of their elder sibling, 35-year-old S Rajiv was recovered on Wednesday and handed over to the district officials.

The diving team will later be airlifted by an (IAF) aircraft and the personnel will be redeployed in the rescue and relief operations in in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, as per a statement issued by the

