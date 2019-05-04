Narcotics Control Bureau seals Ketamine factory in Hyderabad

Bengaluru unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday sealed a factory in Nacharam industrial area of the city where a drug named Ketamine is manufactured.
It also nabbed a person in connection with the case.
This came a day after the NCB arrested a Bengaluru native for producing Ketamine, a medication mainly used for starting and maintaining anesthesia.
According to Nacharam police, "After they (NCB) nabbed a person in Bengaluru, they reached Nacharam to raid a chemical factory as a part of the investigation. We provided local assistance. They conducted the raid in which a person named Venkateshwarlu was found producing Ketamine."
NCB officials took custody of Venkateshwarlu, collected samples of the drug, and left Nacharam after sealing the manufacturing unit.
