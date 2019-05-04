Narcotics Control Bureau seals Ketamine factory in Hyderabad

Bengaluru unit of the (NCB) on Friday sealed a factory in industrial area of the city where a drug named is manufactured.

It also nabbed a person in connection with the case.

This came a day after the arrested a Bengaluru native for producing Ketamine, a medication mainly used for starting and maintaining anesthesia.

According to police, "After they (NCB) nabbed a person in Bengaluru, they reached to raid a as a part of the investigation. We provided local assistance. They conducted the raid in which a person named Venkateshwarlu was found producing "

officials took custody of Venkateshwarlu, collected samples of the drug, and left Nacharam after sealing the manufacturing unit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)