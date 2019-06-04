TDP's JC Diwakar Reddy quits politics, praises Jagan

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JC Diwakar Reddy, who faced defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, on Tuesday announced his decision to quit politics forever.

Diwakar Reddy, who is known for making controversial remarks, unsuccessfully contested the general elections on a TDP ticket from Ananathapuram.

During an interview to a vernacular TV channel, Reddy appreciated YSRCP supremo and newly-elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the massive victory in the elections.

Diwakar Reddy said that he never hated Jagan but only made political criticism. "The way Jagan is maintaining a cordial relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is commendable. Jagan is thinking practically and it is a good sign for the development of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Stressing that he knows the YSRCP chief since his childhood, Diwakar Reddy said: "Jagan is our boy. I have worked with his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy for a very long time."

Speaking about the defeat of his son Pawan Reddy in the elections, he said, "I will not stop my son if he wants to join the YSRCP. The decision is up to him, I will not interfere in it.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 14:50 IST

