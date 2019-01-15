How can you contest polls in Andhra? Chandrababu asks Jagan

Minister on Tuesday asked how Party President Y.S. Jaganmohan and his sister can contest elections in the state when they have no trust in the

The (TDP) asked the leaders of the main opposition party in the state to behave as responsible citizens of

"How will you remain citizens of the state if you don't trust the In that case, how can you contest the elections here?" Naidu said while addressing a news conference in his native village Naravaripalle in district.

Naidu was reacting to Sharmila lodging a complaint with the Hyderabad police, seeking action against those trying to defame her by posting objectionable comments in the Alleging that the TDP is behind the conspiracy, she told reporters after meeting the on Monday that she has no trust in Police.

Condemning Sharmila's allegation, Naidu said the TDP has never indulged in personal attacks and character assassination.

Naidu reiterated that the state will challenge in court the Centre's move to order probe by the (NIA) into October 25 attack on Jaganmohan at

"The Centre is trying to take away the state's rights. We will not allow this. We will fight for our rights," he said.

The NIA on January 1 took up the investigation into the knife attack on Jagan, who had refused to give his statement to Andhra Pradesh Police, saying he does not trust them.

"Can you go to another country and demand inquiry into an incident which happened in " Naidu said.

The TDP alleged that Narendra Modi, Jagan and Telangana have colluded with the aim to damage Andhra Pradesh.

He also remarked that justice to Andhra Pradesh is possible only if Modi is defeated in the coming elections.

He claimed that TDP is the only party which has a right to seek votes in the coming elections as it has undertaken more development and welfare schemes than revenue-surplus states like Telangana.

--IANS

ms/pgh/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)