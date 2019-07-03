Court declines plea seeking disqualification of MLA Alpesh Thakor

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declined to hear a petition moved by the Congress seeking a direction to Assembly speaker Rajendra Trivedi to take a prompt decision on disqualification of its legislator Alpesh Thakor.

Speaking to media persons, Assistant government pleader Utkarsh Sharma said: "The petition, which was moved by the Congress party, was rejected by the honourable high court. Gujarat Assembly speaker will go through the matter and take a decision accordingly."

In a run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Thakor, an MLA from Radhanpur Assembly constituency from North Gujarat, had resigned as the Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Bihar and other posts he held in the party.

Thakor, despite tendering his resignation from all post of the party, had not quit the membership of the house.

