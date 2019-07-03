Gehlot, Patel give assurance as workers sit on indefinite strike over Rahul Gandhi's resignation

Even as Congress president Rahul Gandhi remains unmoved on his decision to quit from the party post, a slew of party leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Motilal Vora on Tuesday met the party workers at the dharna site.

Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi will remain the Congress chief and set the agenda for the party.

Expressing solidarity with the party workers Motilal Vora said that their feeling will be communicated to the party president.

Earlier today, several party leaders sat on an indefinite strike to urge Gandhi to take back his resignation.

AICC Secretaries Mahender Joshi, Naseeb Singh and other leaders including Delhi Working President Rajesh Lilothia, Shobha Oza, Jagdish Tytler, along with party activists, sat on strike demanding Gandhi to continue as party chief.

Speaking to ANI, Lilothia said, "We have sat on an indefinite strike demanding Rahulji to continue as party chief."

He said that the responsibility of the Congress' drubbing in the recently concluded elections lies with all the party leaders and not on the party chief alone. He, however, stated that the party will obey the decision taken by Gandhi.

Shobha Oza said leaders were on strike as only the Gand could lead the Congress in the current situation.

The indefinite strike at the party office comes a day after all five Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states met Gandhi and urged him to continue as the party President.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to step down as the party chief on May 25 during the Congress Working Committee meeting following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections where it could manage to win only 52 seats.

However, his offer was rejected unanimously by the CWC members, the party's top decision-making body.

