JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Imran Khan seeks amendment in Production Orders, says they shouldn't be issued to the corrupt
Business Standard

Yoga should be made part of compulsory education, demands BJP MP

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP leader Saroj Pandey on Tuesday demanded that yoga be made a part of compulsory education.

"I demand that yoga be included for compulsory education. If the children are taught yoga from an early age, then they will be able to face the challenges in life in a better way. It will also help them in personality development," she said during her address in Rajya Sabha.

Terming yoga as an important component of life, she said, "It is the culture of our country. As we began adopting the western way of life, we forgot yoga."

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 23:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU