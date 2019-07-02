Yoga should be made part of compulsory education, demands BJP MP

BJP leader Saroj Pandey on Tuesday demanded that yoga be made a part of compulsory

"I demand that yoga be included for compulsory If the children are taught yoga from an early age, then they will be able to face the challenges in life in a better way. It will also help them in personality development," she said during her address in Rajya Sabha.

Terming yoga as an important component of life, she said, "It is the culture of our country. As we began adopting the western way of life, we forgot yoga."

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)