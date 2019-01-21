Court raps CBI for probe in wrestler Narsingh Yadav case

on Monday came down heavily on the CBI for delay in investigation case of who was caught in a doping controversy, ahead of the 2016 Rio

Yadav had moved the seeking time-bound completion of CBI investigation in an alleged case of doping against him.

The court expressed its displeasure over the delay, which has halted the career of the who used to represent the country in various competitions. It also directed the to get the necessary instructions from the concerned officials.

"It has been more than two years. What are you doing for two and a half years? We must know what is happening to a sportsperson. Get instruction otherwise we will pass the order. The shelf life of a sportsperson is very small," the court said.

Yadav had approached the court seeking a time-bound completion of the CBI investigation so that he could resume competing.

Yadav was debarred from representing after testing positive for banned substance, 20 days ahead of the 2016 Rio The had alleged that his and drinks were spiked.

In his plea, he said the delay in the investigation by CBI violated his fundamental right and damaged his career by preventing him to participate in events of international importance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)