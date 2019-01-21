This is how WBBL helped Ashleigh Barty beat Maria Sharapova

player Ashleigh Barty, who reached the quarterfinals of ongoing Australian Open, once turned her hands to and represented Brisbane Heat in the inaugural (WBBL) season.

The 22-year-old had taken a break from for 18 months in 2014. Barty, who played nine games in the first WBBL, said her time away from the game has made her a better player.

"I needed to take that time away. For me, having that 18 months off was vital. I feel like I came back a better person on and off the court, a better tennis player," ICC quoted Barty, as saying.

"There has never a lonesome moment on the field if you are struggling. There are 10 other girls that can help you out and get you through the tough times," she had said after signing for Heat.

Barty's best performance for Heat came against Melbourne Stars, scoring quickfire 39 off 27 balls. She went onto amass 68 runs in seven innings in the tournament before switching her focus back to tennis. She had won with CoCo Vandeweghe of the in doubles event last year.

Barty has now become the first Australian woman after to make quarterfinal, defeating Russian tennis legend 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)