JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

How do you draw an 'X', divides Twitter
Business Standard

Ross Taylor labels Virat Kohli as best player, warns NZ of Indian openers

ANI  |  Cricket 

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor labelled Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the best one-day player, but warned his side that the visiting batting order is littered with excellent openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The 34-year-old said Kohli has been in a stellar form that most of the opponents acknowledge and praise his batting skills. However, Taylor, New Zealand's second-most prolific run-scorer of all time behind Stephen Fleming, has warned his side against focusing too much about the Indian skipper.

"He (Virat Kohli) is a sensational player, the best one-day player going around, quite easily. It is easy to get caught up in him. But you have got two pretty good openers at the top, (Rohit) Sharma and (Shikhar) Dhawan, before he gets in," stuff.co.nz quoted Taylor, as saying on Monday.

Taylor, who has been in sublime form in ODIs, began this year with a bang, amassing 281 runs from three innings against Sri Lanka to top the batting charts. "I have played a few internationals now and understand my role in the team. I have worked on my game, and try and rotate the strike early and be as busy as I can. Different shots against spinners at different stages have maybe evolved my game in a positive way.

He sustained a minor injury, dislocation of his little finger ahead of India tour of New Zealand, however, allayed concerns stating he is fully recovered. "It is fine. It looks a lot sorer than it is… no break, but the ligaments were a bit sore."

India and New Zealand will lock horns for the first of the five-match ODI series on January 23 at Napier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements