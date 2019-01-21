Ross Taylor labels Virat Kohli as best player, warns NZ of Indian openers

batsman labelled Indian as the best one-day player, but warned his side that the visiting batting order is littered with excellent openers and

The 34-year-old said Kohli has been in a stellar form that most of the opponents acknowledge and praise his batting skills. However, Taylor, New Zealand's second-most prolific run-scorer of all time behind Stephen Fleming, has warned his side against focusing too much about the Indian

"He (Virat Kohli) is a sensational player, the best one-day going around, quite easily. It is easy to get caught up in him. But you have got two pretty good openers at the top, (Rohit) Sharma and (Shikhar) Dhawan, before he gets in," stuff.co.nz quoted Taylor, as saying on Monday.

Taylor, who has been in sublime form in ODIs, began this year with a bang, amassing 281 runs from three innings against to top the batting charts. "I have played a few internationals now and understand my role in the team. I have worked on my game, and try and rotate the strike early and be as busy as I can. Different shots against spinners at different stages have maybe evolved my game in a positive way.

He sustained a minor injury, dislocation of his little finger ahead of tour of New Zealand, however, allayed concerns stating he is fully recovered. "It is fine. It looks a lot sorer than it is… no break, but the ligaments were a bit sore."

and will lock horns for the first of the five-match ODI series on January 23 at Napier.

