Coventry Cathedral hosts thanksgiving for Padma Bhushan Awardee

recently organised a special service of thanks giving for the Padma Bhushan awardee, Lord on 30th March 2019. Apart from his family and friends, the special service was attended by some leading figures from business, politics, & amp; education. The service witnessed a number of heart touching tributes, led by Miss Tina Bhattacharyya, on behalf of the family. Venu Srinivasan, and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, was also present at the service to pay his tribute. Tributes were also extended by Former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, Abdul Khan, GBE, Emeritus of and of Tata Trusts, Banerjee, of the Confederation of Indian Industry, among others.

of Manufacturing, Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, and chairman of WMG, the University of Warwick, UK, breathed his last on 1st March 2019. Professor is survived by his wife Lady Bridie and Lord and Lady Bhattacharyya's three daughters Anita, Tina and

A visionary academic and an industry veteran, Prof Lord Bhattacharyya was deeply committed to fostering India's Working on policy development, manufacturing competitiveness and research, he believed in deepening India's global to make the country a leader.

In 2002, he was conferred the Padma of Bhushan by Government for his services to Science and Technology.

On the same day, the formally unveiled a plinth outside the new PS150 million building on the University campus, hosting the National Automotive Innovation Centre, which now bears the name

To commemorate his life's work, The will create opportunities for young people to thrive, by supporting projects he was passionate about. It will provide funds to enrich the experiences of students at the and the two Academies he was so proud of. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)