Coventry Cathedral hosts thanksgiving for Padma Bhushan Awardee

Coventry Cathedral recently organised a special service of thanks giving for the Padma Bhushan awardee, Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya on 30th March 2019. Apart from his family and friends, the special service was attended by some leading figures from business, politics, & amp; education. The service witnessed a number of heart touching tributes, led by Miss Tina Bhattacharyya, on behalf of the family. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, was also present at the service to pay his tribute. Tributes were also extended by Former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, Councillor Abdul Khan, Ratan Tata GBE, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, Chandrajit General Banerjee, Director of the Confederation of Indian Industry, among others.
Regis Professor of Manufacturing, Professor Lord Kumar Bhattacharyya, director and chairman of WMG, the University of Warwick, UK, breathed his last on 1st March 2019. Professor Bhattacharyya is survived by his wife Lady Bridie Bhattacharyya and Lord and Lady Bhattacharyya's three daughters Anita, Tina and Malini.
A visionary academic and an industry veteran, Prof Lord Bhattacharyya was deeply committed to fostering India's manufacturing excellence. Working on policy development, manufacturing competitiveness and research, he believed in deepening India's global manufacturing footprint to make the country a leader.
In 2002, he was conferred the Padma of Bhushan by Government India for his services to Science and Technology.
On the same day, the University of Warwick formally unveiled a plinth outside the new PS150 million building on the University campus, hosting the National Automotive Innovation Centre, which now bears the name Prof. Lord Bhattacharyya Building.
To commemorate his life's work, The Professor Lord Bhattacharyya Memorial Fund will create opportunities for young people to thrive, by supporting projects he was passionate about. It will provide funds to enrich the experiences of students at the University of Warwick and the two WMG Academies he was so proud of. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
