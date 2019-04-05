Stock markets trade in green during morning session

-
ALSO READ
Shares edge higher, Sensex up 152 points at 36,019 in morning hours
Benchmark indices edge higher, Nifty closes above 10,850 mark
Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty trades around 10,100 mark
Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.03%
Indian shares open on a positive note following cues from Asian markets
-
Equity benchmarks gained some ground on Friday morning tracking global cues.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was up nearly half per cent or 168 points at 38,853 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 56 points to 11,654.
All sectoral indices except FMCG were in the green with realty gaining almost 2 per cent. On Thursday, Fitch retained India's sovereign rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.
Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra and Infosys gained between 1 and 3 per cent while Britannia, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy Labs and Hero MotorCorp were among the losers.
Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mostly in the positive zone after Xinhua quoted Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that progress has been made during trade talks with the United States. He also called for an early conclusion of negotiations.
However, China and Hong Kong are shut for a holiday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU