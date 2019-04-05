Stock markets trade in green during morning session

Equity benchmarks gained some ground on Friday morning tracking global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up nearly half per cent or 168 points at 38,853 while the NSE gained 56 points to 11,654.

All sectoral indices except FMCG were in the green with realty gaining almost 2 per cent. On Thursday, retained India's sovereign rating at BBB- with a stable outlook.

Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, and gained between 1 and 3 per cent while Britannia, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and were among the losers.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mostly in the positive zone after quoted Chinese saying that progress has been made during trade talks with the He also called for an early conclusion of negotiations.

However, and Hong Kong are shut for a holiday.

