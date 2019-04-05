Vedica Scholars & ORF launch first edition of Global Programme for Women's Leadership

The Vedica Scholars Programme for Women and the (ORF) are delighted to announce the first-ever edition of the Global Programme for Women's Leadership (GPWL) 2019 - a global platform bringing together young women leaders from across the globe for meaningful conversations and exchange.

This programme is in partnership with the (CNED) of the and

The current cohort of 60 young Vedica Scholars from will join 30 international fellows, belonging to countries in and the for this first-of-its-kind leadership experience, during 7-14 April 2019 in

Focused on gender equality, the mission of the programme is to unite diverse voices and invite their commitment to solving the world's most pressing challenges, especially in the fields of healthcare, technology, and sustainable development. The programme is carefully crafted with inputs from leaders and experts across fields.

GPWL 2019 plenaries will include engaging dialogue that drives the agenda forward. The programme will ensure that each participant leaves inspired enough to commit, uncomfortable enough to make a difference, informed enough to act, confident enough to lead, and connected enough to succeed. From stalwarts like Kamla Bhasin (feminist activist and social scientist) and (Founder, Dastkar), to field trips to visit inspirational NGOs, moderated discussions and interactive workshops, there will be numerous opportunities to engage, gather inspiration and harness the collective potential of 90 young women leaders.

The inaugural day will host a panel on global challenges in healthcare, sustainable development and technology with well-respected professionals such as (Director, SEWA), (Executive Director, Population Foundation of India), (President, JustJobs Network) and (President, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network).

Other sessions include a discussion on 'women and money' by (Consulting Editor, Mint), a facilitated discussion on 'feminism and you' by Urvashi Butalia (Feminist and Publisher) and a detailed discussion on how to find the right ways to access funds and opportunities with a panel of young Indian entrepreneurs.

Personal stories and lessons from senior women leaders are amongst the most powerful tools for young women leaders to understand how they can be their authentic selves and still be successful. The participants will get an opportunity to be mentored by different women leaders in small groups to hear their perspective, ask questions and get one step closer to discovering their own leadership style. The 7-day programme will also include sessions on understanding the self, building on your own strengths, and forming a powerful vision for the personal and collective future.

The GPWL is an attempt at creating a of young women leaders across the globe who will come together to inspire each other and lead significant change.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)