Cover your phone screen against damage with 'Pocket Insurance' from Bajaj Finserv

are important accessories in our lives today, becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. serve as a one-stop solution for various needs such as paying bills, shopping online, making calls, sending messages, browsing the internet, staying updated with news, watching movies, playing games and so much more.

With the increasing demand, every new phone to hit the market is sleeker and packed with added innovative features than before. However, this also increases the cost of the phone and makes you vulnerable to financial loss in case the phone gets damaged.

When you buy an expensive mobile phone, you often spend a lot of money on protective cases to shield it against any harmful impact. Your phone's mobile screen is the most vulnerable part of your phone and is prone to cracking or shattering. Repair or replacement of your phone screen is a huge expense. Hence, buying mobile screen insurance, especially when you own an expensive phone, is a smart way to ensure that even if your phone is damaged or lost, you do not suffer a very big loss.

Now you can easily protect your screen against the risk of damage, theft, fire, mechanical or electrical breakdown and more, through Mobile Screen Insurance, a unique Pocket Insurance policy from

This insurance provides coverage against any damage to your phone screen due to fire and other perils like riots, strikes, natural calamities like floods, earthquakes, cyclones etc.

Additionally, if your phone screen is damaged due to a robbery or burglary at your insured premises (as mentioned on the Certificate of Insurance), you can get coverage for the same. In case your screen suffers any accidental damage, the insurance also covers repair and replacement costs. Another benefit under this insurance is that you get coverage for any unexpected electrical or mechanical breakdown of your phone screen.

You can avail all of the above features and benefits and get coverage up to Rs 10,000 by paying a premium of just Rs 499.

Paying an affordable premium to protect the screen of your high-end can prove to be highly beneficial. Moreover, the from has the added convenience of multiple online payment options, making it simpler for you to carry out the and get the coverage immediately. You can make the via net banking, mobile wallets, UPI, debit cards or credit cards.

With Mobile Screen Insurance, you do not have to worry about your budget getting disrupted in case of any unexpected damage to your

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)