Telecoms giant EE launches Britain's first 5G services

British operator EE on Thursday became the first in the country to launch a high-speed network, but without from controversial Chinese giant

EE, which is a division of British BT, has launched in six major cities comprising Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and -- and more hubs will follow, it said in a statement.

Next-generation mobile networks offer almost instantaneous data transfer that will become the nervous system of Europe's economy in strategic sectors like energy, transport, and health care.

EE announced last week that it would make its available to the public -- but would not sell Huawei's first 5G phone, the Mate 20 X 5G.

However, the Chinese company still provides to EE.

Rival British giant will launch its own on July 3 in seven UK cities -- but it has also paused the sale of the Mate 20 X 5G

faces pushback in some Western markets over fears that could spy on communications and gain access to critical infrastructure if allowed to develop offering instantaneous mobile data transfer.

The Chinese company flatly denies the speculation.

US has meanwhile started to cut ties between its and Huawei, a move that affects hundreds of millions of users.

That decision comes amid a trade war between and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)