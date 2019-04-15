Bangladesh's mobile users cross 158 mn in February

The total number of Bangladesh's users reached over 158 million at the end of February with the addition of 1.449 million new subscribers in the first two months of the year, statistics of the country's telecom regulator showed on Monday.

According to the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data, the number of subscribers in the country reached 158.438 million in February.

has now four mobile companies, three of whom including Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink are foreign-backed cellphone operators.

The number of subscribers of the mobile operators, Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink and Teletalk stood at 73.470 million, 47.025 million, 34.022 million and 3.921 million, respectively at the end of February, BTRC data showed.

The total number of Bangladesh's subscribers reached nearly 156.989 million at the end of December 2018.

