Cricketer stabbed to death by 3 assailants in Mumbai

A local cricketer was stabbed to death by three unknown assailants in Bhandup area in Mumbai on Thursday night.

The cricketer is identified as Rakesh Panwar, who was in his mid-thirties.

Govind Rathore, who claims to be the childhood friend of the deceased said he was accompanied by his girlfriend when the assailants attacked him.

"I was not with him. He had an old enmity with Khan family here. He was accompanied by his girlfriend when the incident took place," said Govind.

He said that the deceased also worked as a cricket coach and provided training to the young cricketers.

