BJD MLA forced PWD engineer to do sit-ups in Odisha

In a purported video, a BJD MLA is seen forcing a junior to do sit-ups in public as punishment, allegedly for the poor quality of the road construction work in the area.

The incident is of Belpada, Bolangir and the lawmaker indulged is Saroj Kumar Meher, BJD MLA from Patnagarh.

In the video, the MLA is seen confronting the while dozens of people can be seen standing as onlookers. A couple of persons recorded the entire incident on their mobile until the MLA leaves from there.

MLA Saroj said that there was resentment among locals against the following which he gave the a punishment.

"When we went to the and tested the quality of the road, we found it unsatisfactory. It brews resentment among locals against the engineer and they asked me to give him punishment. I am saddened by what I did," said Meher.

