Andhra Pradesh: One rescued, another feared drowned in Manginapudi beach

ANI  |  General News 

Two brothers got caught in the current at Manginapudi beach in Machilipatnam in Krishna district, after which one of them was rescued while the other one remains missing.

The brothers were identified as V Sai Gopal (18) and V Hemant Kumar (16), natives of Kolleti Kota village.

In the incident which took place on Thursday, Sai Gopal was rescued by fishermen while the search for Hemant Kumar, who was pulled into the sea, is underway.

Sai Gopal was admitted to a nearby hospital and is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place when the brothers went to the sea to take a dip after purchasing a silver idol from a shop.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 06:03 IST

