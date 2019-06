CSS Corp wins "Digital Company of the Year 2019" at BTVI Business Leader of Year Awards

CSS Corp, a new age IT services and company, announced it has won the 'Digital Company of the Year 2019' at the recently concluded Leader of the Year Awards.

The company was recognized for its innovation in digital customer experience and IT operations leveraging that enable brands to deliver agility, speed, and control across customer interactions and diverse IT ecosystems.

CSS Corp's digital solutions are built to simplify customer interactions and operations through the implementation of AI capabilities and advanced statistical models. In a customer support ecosystem, the cognitive CX platform helps reorient organizations to adopt agile and contextual strategies that proactively assess conditions, analyze problems, and recommend solutions to drive omnichannel customer engagement.

In an IT operations ecosystem, CSS Corp's help in dynamically and proactively monitor and manage IT infrastructure, maximizing up time. also helps organizations modernize their leveraging It provides a unique services value proposition that blends digital technologies with services to drive outcomes for its customers.

"Our deep-rooted customer-centric approach has helped us build a portfolio that elevates the customer experience. Our cognitive capabilities have been instrumental in transforming CX and IT operations for organizations across industries. We are delighted to be recognized for our innovation and are committed to maintaining our investments towards building a nimble delivery ecosystem that leverages best-in-class people, digitally mature processes and next-generation technologies that mobilize organizations to deliver stellar customer experiences", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer,

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)