CSS Corp Wins Golden Globe Tigers 2019 awards from CMO Asia Group

CSS Corp, a new age IT services and company, today announced that it has won ' Tigers 2019 Awards' in the innovation category.

The results were declared by the CMO Asia group at the hotel in was acknowledged for its intelligent automation capabilities, built with innovative solutions that enable IT operations to become more agile and accessible for enterprises. CSS Corp's intelligent automation for IT operations has been designed to leverage the transformative potential of to drive customer centricity, simplify businesses, and ensure top-notch service delivery and management for enterprises. By infusing intelligence into IT operations, the platform promotes the highest level of predictability and service-level optimization, providing agility, speed, and flexibility.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award for our Our have been a catalyst in transforming traditional IT ecosystems into smarter hybrid frameworks, adding more value to our customers. We continue to work on empowering our customers to drive greater agility and efficiency through context-driven IT operations", said Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer,

