Stock markets surge to historic highs as Modi-led alliance leads in election results

Indian stocks surged to historic highs on Thursday with the Sensex breaching 40,000 mark briefly for the first time with the ruling led by headed for a back-to-back majority in the just-concluded

At 12 noon, the BSE Sensex was up 373 points at 39,483 while the gained 125 points to 11,863. At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices except FMCG and IT were in the positive zone.

Among stocks, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Limited was up over 7 per cent after the company announced it has obtained all requisite clearances and permissions to develop and operate a container terminal at in

Banking stocks too were buoyant. gained more than 6 per cent, was up 5 per cent and up nearly 3 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Zee Entertainment, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Housing Finance and Power Grid.

However, those which lost were ITC, Vedanta, and IT

The euphoria among stocks reflected endorsement of Modi's policies in the past five years on various fronts -- especially on national security after serious skirmishes with escalated in February, rural spending, emphasis on infrastructure upgradation, crackdown on black money and streamlining of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Foreign institutional investors too believe that a stable government will lead to decisive governance and continuing reforms in the world's fastest-growing economy.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks traded in the red as investor concerns grew over the escalating US- trade tensions. Shares fell in the negative territory in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and

