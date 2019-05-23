Dhruva Karunakar to debut in Nitin G's 'Ashwamedham'

Karunakar is all set to debut as a lead in the film 'Ashwamedham', Directed by Nitin G of 'What about Savarkar' fame.

After starring in the music video 'Eppettiki Prema' with co-star Miss Aditi Arya, this is Karunakar's second big-screen appearance, much to the delight of his fans.

The film, an action-thriller produced by Aishwarya Yadav and Priiya Nair under the production house Elequonce Cooking Entertainment, showcases Karunakar as a RAW agent trying to protect his country from insurgents who, much to his surprise, seem to have crippled all of his planned moves well before execution.

It is the war against unethical practices with valour and morals. The movie also draws an uncanny resemblance to the game of chess, in which the setting up and confidentiality of one's moves are of prime importance in order to triumph in the end.

Shot across Hyderabad, Vishakapatnam, and Secunderabad, also stars actresses and Sonya Gupta, Priyadarshi P., actors Suman and and child-artist in prominent roles. Its music has been composed by Charan Arjun.

The had to go through a strenuous training schedule in order to prepare himself for the action sequences that his role in the film demanded and to create the rough and sculpted look symbolic of an

"It is a matter of great pride being trained by such stalwarts. Their training not only helped me become stronger physically but also increased my mental strength and endurance," remarked Karunakar, referring to the members of the armed forces who worked with him on his fitness and agility. Reportedly, ex-military supervised his overall training.

A with more than 300 theatre shows globally to his credit, was born and brought up in Udupi, in a typical middle-class family. Early in his life, he wanted to grow up to be a cricketer, but he never got the time and resources to work on his sports skills since he had been studying and working at the same time to make ends meet.

The actor pursued hotel management in before he was drawn to the theatre at one of his leisure theatre visits. "It was then that I realized that acting is the career I was born for," quoted Karunakar. Thereafter, he took to martial arts at Hong Kong to work on his physical structure and joined 'New York Film Academy' to study film direction.

from a director's perspective, he then moved back to and went through short courses in acting at FTII Pune as well as the at These stints went a long way in shaping up the actor's skills and preparing him for roles on the ground.

The attributes his success so far to his never-say-die attitude and God, who, according to him, put him through struggles so that he could constantly improve himself and reach the top.

