CWC'19: Afghanistan brings Sayed Ahmad Shirzad to replace Aftab Alam

Afghanistan's Sayed Ahmad Shirzad has replaced Aftab Alam and will play for the team in the remaining part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Sayed Ahmad Shirzad as a replacement player for Aftab Alam in Afghanistan's squad for the remainder of the tournament, confirmed ICC on Thursday.

Alam has played 27 ODIs and has 41 wickets to his name in the format. During World Cup clash against India, Alam bowled seven overs and took one wicket while conceding 54 runs.

Alam has been replaced under exceptional circumstances. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

