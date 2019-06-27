Sepp van den Berg set to join Liverpool

Sepp van den Berg is ready to join Liverpool after the club agreed on a deal with PEC Zwolle for his transfer, which will be completed in July.

Den Berg is elated over joining Jurgen Klopp's side and said that for him, Liverpool is the biggest club in the world.

"It's just an amazing feeling. It is, for me, the biggest club in the world and it's a dream come true. I am really excited," Liverpoolfc.com quoted Deb Berg as saying.

The 17-year old defender also praised Klopp as he said that he is one of the reasons he joined Liverpool.

"Of course, the trainer [Jurgen Klopp] is a great guy and one of the reasons they are successful - and also one of the reasons I came here. I think this is the best place for me to grow and hopefully play a lot of games here," he said.

