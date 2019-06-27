Neymar wants to return to Barcelona: Jordi Cardoner

Spanish football club Barcelona FC's vice president Jordi Cordoner on Thursday confirmed that Brazilian forward Neymar Jr indeed wants to join the club.

Neymar is currently associated with Paris Saint-Germain but there have been media speculations that the player would be making a return to his former club -- Barcelona.

"The correct thing is to say that Neymar wants to return to Barcelona, but I do not agree that Barcelona worries about signing Neymar. This is not on the table. There are many things about his departure that I did not like, many things," Goal.com quoted Cardoner, as saying.

He, however, denied media reports that the club has already signed Neymar. He even went on to say that the team's management has not been in touch with him.

"There are claims that we have signed Neymar. We have not signed anyone. We have not kept in touch with him. He and many more want to play for Barcelona," Cardoner said.

"It does not surprise me that Neymar wants to come back. It has already happened before with others and sometimes they have returned - Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique," he added.

Cardoner praised Neymar saying that he is a great player but he said everything needs to be assessed before signing a footballer.

"Neymar is a great player, but the circumstances of how he left also have to be evaluated to see if this can become a reality," Cardoner said.

Earlier this month, Neymar was ruled out of the ongoing Copa America due to an ankle injury. The player also had rape allegations against him, but the striker has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Brazil are all set to play their quarter-finals against Paraguay in the Copa America today.

