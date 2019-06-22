CWC'19: India wins toss against Afghanistan, opt to bat first

won the toss and elected to bat first in their fifth match in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup at on Saturday.

made one change in the team, replaces injured Bhavaneshwar Kumar.

Out of four, the Virat Kohli-led team has won three matches in so far. They defeated South Africa, Australia, and while their match against was abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, lost their all five matches in the tournament and stands at the last of standings.

Following are India's and Afghanistan's playing XI:

India- Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Kedar Jadhav,

Afghanistan- Gulbadin Naib (c), Hazaratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, (wk), Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)