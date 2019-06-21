CWC'19: Sri Lanka stun England, secure 20-run victory

Despite Ben Stokes' brilliant effort, managed to vanquish England by 20 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup here on Friday.

Chasing a modest total of 233 runs, England faced an early blow as Jonny Bairstow was sent back to pavilion on a duck by Lasith Malinga in the first over.

Opener was then joined by but their partnership also did not last long as Malinga, continuing his brilliant form, got the wicket of Vince (14) which halted their 25-run partnership. then came out to bat along with Root.

Both played steadily and added another 47 runs on the board before Isuru Udana catch and bowled Morgan, who scored 21 runs. Morgan's dismissal brought out on the field.

Root and Stokes played cautiously and avoided risky shots. However, Stokes came out furiously in the 28th over, bowled by Jeevan Mendis, as he smashed two sixes in the over.

Root scored his half-century and along with Stokes, formed a 54-run partnership. Malinga provided his side with a much-need breakthrough as he got hold of Root (57). Stokes was then accompanied by on the field.

However, Buttler (10) too became a victim of Malinga as he was given lbw in the 33rd over. After the conclusion of 33 overs, half of the England squad was sent back to the pavilion when they had 144 runs on the board.

Moeen Ali then joined Stoked on the field but he was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva after scoring 16 runs. Silva, in his next over, got hold of (2) and (1) which put England under immense pressure.

Fall of wickets did not stop there as Jofra too got out as he gave away an easy catch to Thisara Perera off Isuru Udana's delivery. then came out to bat in a hope to take sinking England over the line, along with set batsman Stokes.

However, despite Stokes' brilliant unbeaten knock of 82 runs, England lost the match as Wood got out off Nuwan Pradeep's bowl. Malinga took four wickets which played a crucial part in Sri Lanka's 20-run victory over the hosts.

Earlier, England displayed a spirited performance to restrict to 232/9 in the allotted fifty overs after being asked to bowl first.

got off to the worst start as they lost both its openers, Dimuth Karunaratne (1) and Kusal Perera (2) inside the first three overs. Jofra dismissed Karunaratne whereas dismissed Perera.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis steadied the innings for the Islanders as they stitched together a 59-run stand, but their resistance was cut short by as he sent Fernando (49) back to the pavilion in the 13th over. came to the crease next and he along with Mendis ensured the team does not lose a flurry of wickets.

The duo put up a 71-run stand and they mixed caution with aggression. But as soon as Sri Lanka started looking settled at the crease, England got quick breakthroughs as foxed Mendis (46) and (0), reducing Sri Lanka to 133/5.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Mathews stitched together a 57-run stand to take Lanka past 180-run mark, but dismissed de Silva (29) in the 44th over, to give England an upper hand going into the death overs.

Mathews held the fort at one end, but he constantly kept on losing partners at the other end, which resulted in Sri Lanka being restricted to a below-par score in Mathews remained unbeaten on 85 whereas Archer and Wood scalped three-wickets each for England.

England will next take on on June 25 whereas Sri Lanka will face on June 28.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 232/9 ( 85*, Avishka Fernando 49, 3-40) beats England 212/10 ( 82*, 57, Lasith Malinga 4-43) by 20 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)