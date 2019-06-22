CWC'19: Partnerships are very important England skipper Eoin Morgan

Tournament's favourite, England faced the biggest upset of the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup from on Friday. England's expressed that partnerships were very important to win the game and we grappled with it.

"You know, partnerships are very important. We struggled to get enough partnerships going, or one substantial one. There were a couple of individual innings. But that is not good enough to win a game," International Council (ICC) quoted Morgan as saying.

displayed a team spirit in the match and outclassed England in the game. Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga showcased his recent best figures and bagged four wickets in his 10 overs quota. While all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva grabbed three wickets for his team.

"I would say there were quite a few wickets that were turning points, simply in the fact that you have got guys coming in at 6 who average 40, 7 averaging 30. We bat all the way down. So every single one is quite significant because every single one could establish a partnership that could win you the game," Morgan said.

The 32-year-old looked disappointed with the team's batting performance and stated that we will come back strong and will play positive in next match.

"I think when we get beaten we tend to come back quite strong. We tend to resort to being aggressive, smart, positive cricket, so let's hope that is the case on Tuesday," Morgan said.Interestingly, have never lost to England in from 2007 and Malinga participated in all those matches.

England will next take on on June 25 whereas Sri Lanka will face on June 28.

