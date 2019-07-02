JUST IN
Business Standard

CWC'19: Love for sport has no age, Twitterati in awe of viral fan

ANI 

Indian fans never disappoint to show up during team's match and following the trend on Tuesday, during a match against Bangladesh, an old lady won hearts of the netizens when she was ardently cheering for the Men in Blue.

The lady caught the eyes of everyone and the former England player Michael Vaughan shared her picture on his Instagram and even went on to call the picture his 'picture of the World Cup'.

Twitterati also did not shy away from sharing their view on the lady.

"(wo)man of the match? #INDvBAN," a user asked.

Another user tweeted: "The best visual of the #ICCWorldCup2019 by far. #Indianfan #INDvBAN #ICCCricketWorldCup2019."

