CWC'19: Twitterati applauds on Pant's debut in World Cup

Inclusion of aggressive India batsman Rishab Pant in the side against England in the highly anticipated match was praised by Twitterati on Sunday.

Pant replaced the injured Shikhar Dhawan in the squad who was ruled out of the World Cup due to his thumb injury.

On June 12, wicket-keeper batsman Pant was called in as a back up for injured Dhawan. During the India-Pakistan clash on June 16, Dhawan was rested while KL Rahul opened along with Rohit Sharma and at number four Vijay Shankar played.

Although in the last three matches Shankar was given nod ahead of the Pant, Shankar sustained a toe niggle before the game against England so Pant got his name in the playing XI. Shankar scored 58 runs and bagged two wickets in three games.

The 21-year-old playing his debut game in the World Cup was in the great form in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pant scored the 488 runs in the 16 matches. He had the big-hitting capabilities which make him crucial in the death overs.

Pant's inclusion in the side was praised by many on Twitter.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote, "So India confident enough to go with 5 bowlers and a bit of Jadhav and that means Vijay Shanker's utility is a bit reduced. Huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant. No 4 for your country is such a privilege. I hope he goes well."

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Time to spread your wings and flyboy, best wishes on a big opportunity which knocks at your door, make it count Rishab Pant."

Pant's IPL franchise Delhi Capitals wished him luck for his World Cup debut.

Earlier, Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen urged skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shashtri that do not drop Shankar as he is adjusting with the conditions well.

India are playing in their away jersey in the ongoing match against England at Edgbaston.

