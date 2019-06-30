Messi is the greatest player in history: Thiago Silva

Ahead of Brazil's clash against Argentina in Copa America semi-final, former Brazilian footballer Thiago Silva hailed Lionel Messi as the 'greatest player history'.

"For me, Messi is the greatest player in history, the greatest player I've ever seen. But now, it's Brazil and Argentina. We'll leave it to admire him in other games ahead," Goal.com quoted Silva as saying.

Messi has scored just one goal in the tournament so far. Despite Messi not being at his best in the tournament, Argentina have managed to secure their spot in the semi-finals after they defeated Venezuela 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

However, Silva admitted that it is difficult to face the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi.

"Every time we face each other, whether in the national team or in the Champions League, it's very difficult to face him. No matter how much you study, you will never understand the quality he has and the difference he can make," he said.

Silva also stated that it is Messi's unpredictability which makes it even more difficult for other players to stop him.

"At certain times, he pulls something else out of the hat that you cannot imagine. That's his difference. As a centre-back you have to study all the possibilities. We know he always pulls left, but many times he pulls right," Silva said.

Brazil will compete against Argentina on July 3.

