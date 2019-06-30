CWC'19: England won toss, opt to bat first against India

England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston here on Sunday.

India have made one change to their squad, Rishabh Pant will be playing his first World Cup match today and will be replacing Vijay Shankar, who is suffering from a toe niggle. Pant is the only left-hander in the squad and he got a World Cup call after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the tournament because of the thumb injury.

On the other hand, Liam Plunkett has been included in the English side in place of Moeen Ali. Jason Roy has also made a comeback to the playing XI and will be replacing James Vince.

There is no hiding of the fact that the imminent match between India and England holds a lot more significance in the lives of the exuberant fans as both the teams entered in the premier tournament with the favourite tags on their shoulder

Although India managed to justify their tag so far, English players bungled their attempts as they are on the brink of getting knocked out from the tournament. With yesterday's victory, Pakistan have already toppled the hosts to get into the top four of the points table. If England wins the match they will again come on the fourth position.

India, on the other hand, have not faced any defeat in the tournament so far and sit on the second position of the points table. Therefore, England will have to make arduous efforts to keep their semi-finals hope alive.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

