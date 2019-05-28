Have to accept the way I played this season: Tottenham's Kieran Trippier

Tottenham Hotspurs' defender on Tuesday said he has to accept the way he played this season and believes that he is ready to give everything to help his team defeat in finals.

"The season has gone now, I have to accept the way I have played this season, I know I can play so much better. But it's about accepting it, looking back and reviewing it like I always do after every game," Goal.com quoted Trippier as saying.

"It has happened, the way I have played. One big game left, if I play I can give everything to the team to help us win," he added.

The defender failed to recreate the impressive form he displayed in World Cup last year and he was subsequently omitted from the Gareth Southgate's England squad for the finals.

Trippier also suffered from setbacks and as a result, he missed few matches in March this year.

"It has been a difficult season with I have had different types of injuries," Trippier said.

"It feels like these three weeks have enabled me to recover, and manage it properly without so many games. We've had three games a week and it has been difficult to manage that. But now I have had three weeks to properly settle down and do my rehab on it and I am feeling fit and ready and hopefully I will get the nod to play," he added.

Tottenham has also a number of players at various junctures of their season, including the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks, and However, almost everyone has returned to full training now.

"It has been strange because if you look at the whole season we have always had a Now everybody is back, everybody is fit, it is going to be interesting, whoever is selected," he added.

Tottenham will take on in the finals of in Madrid on June 1.

