Firmino will be 'fine' for Champions League finals, says Jurgen Klopp

-
ALSO READ
Klopp all praise for young Trent Alexander-Arnold
Firmino injury casts shadow over Liverpool's five-goal rout
'It's only pain': Klopp hopeful on Salah for Premier League finale
Firmino gives Liverpool fitness boost ahead of Champions League final
Roberto Firmino ruled out of Barcelona clash
-
Liverpool FC's manager Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday said that the Brazilian striker Robert Firmino is likely to be fit for the Champions League finals against Tottenham Hotspurs.
"Bobby was part of training last week, then we took him out and will be in training from tomorrow again. From what we saw so far he looked good. He will be fine, I'm sure," Klopp said in an official statement released by Liverpool FC.
Firmino picked up a muscle injury on April 21 and since then he has not been involved in the team's matches heading into the Champions League finals.
Liverpool has been sweating on the fitness of two of their senior players ahead of the finals.
While Firmino's fitness comes as a piece of good news for Liverpool, Klopp confirmed that Naby Keita will not be able to play the finals against Tottenham Hotspurs.
He said that the Guinean midfielder has "no chance" of recovering from a thigh problem.
"There is no chance for Naby. He is really progressing well, we will see how it will work out for him for the Africa Cup of Nations. We don't know that yet," Klopp said.
Liverpool reached their second consecutive Champions League finals after defeating Barcelona in the second-leg semi-final.
Liverpool finished at the second position in the Premier League standings with 97 points. Manchester City won the Premier League title by just one point.
The team takes on Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals of the Champions League on June 1 in Madrid.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU