FC's Jurgen on Tuesday said that the Brazilian striker is likely to be fit for the finals against Tottenham Hotspurs.

"Bobby was part of training last week, then we took him out and will be in training from tomorrow again. From what we saw so far he looked good. He will be fine, I'm sure," said in an official statement released by FC.

Firmino picked up a on April 21 and since then he has not been involved in the team's matches heading into the finals.

has been sweating on the fitness of two of their senior players ahead of the finals.

While Firmino's fitness comes as a piece of good news for Liverpool, confirmed that Naby Keita will not be able to play the finals against Tottenham Hotspurs.

He said that the Guinean has "no chance" of recovering from a thigh problem.

"There is no chance for Naby. He is really progressing well, we will see how it will work out for him for We don't know that yet," Klopp said.

Liverpool reached their second consecutive finals after defeating in the second-leg semi-final.

Liverpool finished at the second position in the standings with 97 points. Manchester City won the title by just one point.

The team takes on Tottenham Hotspurs in the finals of on June 1 in

