Cyclone Vayu: No damage to airport infrastructure or facilities, confirm authorities

The Authority of on Thursday said that no damage to infrastructure or facilities has been reported in and the "effect of Cyclone Vayu is milder at most of the airports".

In the wake of cyclone Vayu, Authority of conducted a review meeting through video conference to check the status of airports.

"It was observed that the effect of Cyclone Vayu has been milder at most for the airports of No damage to any or facilities has been reported so far. The situation is normal at Surat, Bhuj, Keshod, Kandla, Jamnagar, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad," said airport authorities in a statement.

According to the Directors of the airports in the state, Diu, Porbandar and Bhavnagar airports are currently witnessing a wind speed between 30 to 60 They have been asked to closely monitor the situation and take note of meteorological data.

Action on reviewing NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) and resumption of flights will be taken on the resumption of flights after the next review meeting scheduled for this afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)