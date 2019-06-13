Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj taken into custody for dressing up as policeman

Vatal Nagaraj, of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, was taken into police custody on Thursday for dressing up as a at a protest demanding implementation of report on police reforms.

In 2016, a committee headed by Raghavendra Auradkar, ADGP (Recruitment and Training), had recommended 30-35 per cent hike in salary for police personnel.

Speaking to during the protest, the pro-Kannada activist said: "Government has to implement the committee report by July 13 or else, if the government fails, we will call for bandh."

The protest took place in front of Vidhanasoudha in the state capital.

