Cyclone Vayu: Rajnath reviews preparations of Indian Coast Guard, Navy

reviewed the situation and took note of preparations made by the as well as the to combat 'very severe cyclonic storm' Vayu.

" Ships in Chennai, Gomati and Deepak at have been embarked with High availability disaster recovery (HADR)/ Relief Material, and are ready to be deployed at short notice. In addition, 5000 litres of drinking water is also being embarked on board the ships. Seven aircraft and three helicopters are standby for deployment," Singh said on Thursday.

Moreover, two diving and rescue teams and three medical teams are on standby to render necessary assistance.

"Preparations have been made to set up a community kitchen at Dwarka and Porbandar. Aircraft and helicopters will be deployed for the damage assessment and search and rescue operations as required," he added.

Earlier today, of informed that Cyclone Vayu will pass from coastal region in the afternoon, adding that the is on alert and people in sensitive areas have been evacuated to safer places.

have been suspended at airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla, while several trains have been diverted.

The has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 15.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)