Congressmen create mayhem at budget session of Indore Municipal Corporation

Congress workers on Thursday stormed into Indore Municipal Corporation's budget session and BJP alleged they misbehaved with the city Mayor Malini Gaur and pushed BJP councillor Sudhir Dedge.

Shankar Lalwani, MP, Indore said: "The ruckus that we have seen here is shameful and should not have happened."

"They could raise their problems in the house but creating a ruckus is not the way. There is a proper procedure to raise any problem," he further added.

The mayor has reached the police station to complain against the abusers.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 16:12 IST

