Congressmen create mayhem at budget session of Indore Municipal Corporation

workers on Thursday stormed into Municipal Corporation's budget session and BJP alleged they misbehaved with the city and pushed BJP

Shankar Lalwani, MP, said: "The ruckus that we have seen here is shameful and should not have happened."

"They could raise their problems in the house but creating a ruckus is not the way. There is a proper procedure to raise any problem," he further added.

The has reached the police station to complain against the abusers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)