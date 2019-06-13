Muzaffarpur: 47 children die due to encephalitis; over 130 in hospitals

As many as 47 children have died due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in and over 130 are admitted in hospitals, a government doctor said here on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Shailesh Kumar Singh said, "47 children have died due to and 137 are admitted in hospitals with high and other symptoms of the "

He said, "137 people were admitted in out of whom 40 causalities were reported."

Apart from this, "41 people were admitted in where seven causalities were reported, taking the toll to 47," Singh said.

is a viral which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a and a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)